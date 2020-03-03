Osmania Medical College bags top spot in quiz competition

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The team of Osmania Medical College (OMC) bagged the top spot at the regional rounds of the second edition of inter-college quiz contest – ‘Numero YONO’ held at Osmania University on Monday.

The team from OMC bagged annual scholarship worth Rs. 2.16 lakh. A total of 570 teams had registered from multiple colleges in Telangana. The first and second runner in the competition were BITS Pilani and Triveni Degree College that won annual scholarship of Rs 1.44 lakh and one time amount of Rs 12000 respectively.

The second edition of ‘Numero YONO’ – presented by State Bank of India, is taking place across all 17 cities where SBI local head offices are located. In the grand finale, 17 teams from 17 cities will compete with each other for the top spot to bag the total scholarship of Rs 5.76 lakh at Mumbai in this month.

O P Mishra, CGM, SBI Hyderabad Circle, U N N Maiya, GM, V Ramesh, GM, Gopal Reddy, Registrar, Osmania University and Annapurna, Financial Officer, Osmania University were present during the event.

On the occasion, Mishra said, “It is great to witness numerous teams participating in the second edition of ‘Numero YONO’ and making this a successful event. ‘Numero YONO’ always aims at encouraging the brightest and sharpest quizzing minds of India with an opportunity to represent their college on a national level,” he said.

