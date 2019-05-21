Osmania to conduct CPGET from July 8

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Osmania University will tentatively conduct Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) from July 8 to 22.

The university took this decision as final end semester exams of BA, BSc, and BCom among others courses of all the participating universities, i.e. OU, Kakatiya Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru and Satavahana in the CPGET were scheduled upto first week of July.

The OU said that detailed time-table for entrance tests, including day and subject wise schedule will be notified on the website in the last week of June.