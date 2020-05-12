Osmania University announces fee schedule for degree exams

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) on Tuesday announced the schedule for payment of examination fee for various degree courses.

All the eligible students of semester II, IV and VI (regular) enrolled during the academic year 2019-20 and semester I-VI (backlog) candidates of BA/BBA/BSW/BSc/BCom (all courses)/BCom (Hon) can pay the exam fee and submit application forms till June 10. With a late fee of Rs.200, the exam fee can be paid till June 16.

The OU said students should submit examination application forms and fee at their respective colleges only. The colleges were instructed to submit application forms of the students online till June 12 and with a fine till June 18.

“Principals are requested not to forward/submit the examination application forms of the candidates who are not eligible. The results of not eligible candidates will be cancelled at any stage if they write the examination,” the OU said.

