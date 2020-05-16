Osmania University announces PG exams result

By | Published: 4:09 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Saturday declared first semester results of 12 postgraduate programmes.

The courses included mathematics, chemistry, nutrition and dietetics, botany, bio-chemistry, bio-technology, genetics, applied mathematics, library sciences, mathematics with computer science, astronomy and computer science.

The OU said results will be sent to the respective departments after the lockdown.

