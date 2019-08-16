Osmania University authorities seek She Teams’ assistance

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Following the intrusion by a man into the Osmania University College of Engineering girls hostel, the varsity administration has decided to take assistance of She Teams for handling anti-social elements on the campus. The administration is planning to write to the City Police requesting for deployment of She Teams on the campus.

Osmania University registrar Prof Ch Gopal Reddy along with other university authorities on Friday visited the hostel and took stock of the situation. “The university will be writing to the City Police seeking assistance of She Teams on the campus,” Reddy told Telangana Today.

In the early hours of Thursday, a man intruded into the girls hostel and threatened a student with a knife in the washroom and stole a mobile phone from her. The incident happened when the student woke up at 3 am to have her bath. The officials said the intrusion was not captured in any of the four CCTV cameras installed in the front side of the hostel. They suspect that the intruder might have scaled the compound wall behind the hostel where there are no CCTVs.

Apart from seeking assistance of the She Teams, the administration has also decided to step up electronic surveillance besides deploying additional security guards in the girls and women’s hostels. At present there are more than 150 CCTV cameras at vital points on the campus.

“Due to privacy issues for girls, the CCTV cameras were not installed behind the hostel. After this incident, we immediately called for installation of CCTV cameras on the rear side of all women’s hostels. The varsity has also decided to deploy additional security guards who will be guarding the rear side of hostels and they will be working round the clock in shifts,” Reddy said.

The university also plans to further increase the height of the 12 feet high compound wall which will have barbed wire fencing as well over it.

Special teams formed to nab intruder

Hyderabad: Three special teams were formed by the East Zone police to identify and nab an intruder who sneaked into the ladies hostel of Osmania University early on Thursday.

“Going by the modus operandi of the offender, we suspect the man was a regular offender and that the main motive was to steal something from the hostel. Our teams are trying to identify and nab him,” ACP (Kachiguda) S Sudhakar said.

Around 3 am on Thursday, an unidentified person had sneaked into the ladies hostel in Osmania University after scaling the wall behind the hostel. The intruder took away a mobile phone from a woman inmate after threatening her with a knife. The students complained that the intruder also misbehaved with the woman inmate and a few other occupants.

However, while scaling the eight feet high wall, the phone he robbed from the woman fell from his pocket. He escaped after the boarders raised an alarm. The police have visited the hostel and collected fingerprints from the premises and are trying to match the same with those in their database.

