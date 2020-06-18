Osmania University awards PhD in Philosophy

By | Published: 12:08 am

Warangal Urban: The Examination Branch, Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, has declared the award of Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in the subject Philosophy to Masna Venkateshwarlu, a Research Scholar in the Department of Philosophy. He had submitted his thesis titled “A critical study on multidimensions of the ultimate freedom in relation to the human existence” under the guidance of Prof Mallesh Sankasala. Venkateshwarlu is working as English Language Teacher & Teacher Trainer in the Department of Education, Telangana. Earlier, he had his contributions in designing TS Government Text Books and Modules for English Language Teaching.

Venkateshwarlu received the district best teacher award in 2012, and also received the best teacher trainer award by district collector in 2004 and 2005 consecutively. A resident of Warangal, Venkateshwarlu is also a poet and writer both in English and Telugu.

