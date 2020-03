Osmania University gymnastics teams for inter-university meet

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 pm 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced its gymnastics men and Malkhamb men and women teams that will participate in the All India Inter-University Gymnastics Men and Malkham Men and Women championship, to be organised by GNDU, Amritsar, scheduled to be held from March 14 to 16.

Teams: Gymnastics Men: Vishal P Jadav, B Kiran Kumar, D Harshavardhan, G Jairaj, Jyothi Kiran, D Harsha Netha, A Jayasimha;

Malkhamb Women: A Anusha, B Ruchika, R Ashwini, L Sumathi, P Chandrakala, Ch Swaroopa Rani; Malkhamb Men: M Prem, M Kunal, M Lalsingh, Ch Bhavana Kumar, E Anil Kumar.

