Osmania University has bright future: Former VC

Hyderabad: Former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof S Ramachandram on Tuesday envisioned a bright future for the university in the coming years.

Addressing senior faculty members of the university on the occasion of his superannuation, Prof Ramachandram said the university has risen in stature during the past couple of years and has the potential to achieve excellence.

He referred to some of the vital measures that were taken-up for overall improvement of the university during his tenure as a Vice-Chancellor and added, “I had an excellent team who worked to introduce reforms, organise OU Centenary celebrations and achieving the coveted certification from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)”.

Prof Yadava Raju, Member Secretary, TS-SET and Professor of English, OU, who also retired, said the university always had something to give to people and when they retire they have learnt a lot and acquired wisdom.

Senior OU staff members including Prof Ch Gopal Reddy, Registrar, Prof T Krishna Rao, OSD to Vice- Chancellor, Prof Battu Satyanarayana, former president, OU Teachers Association and senior faculty members were present.

BRAOU extends last date

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has extended the last date for MPhil and PhD Entrance Test (2020-21) online registration up to January 7, 2020. The entrance test for admission into MPhil and PhD Programmes will be held on January 19, 2020.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the university portal :www.braouonline.in and pay the requisite fee at any TS/AP Online centres or through Debit/Credit card.

