Osmania University issues exam time-table

Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) on Tuesday issued examination time-table for various courses.

According to the time-table, the exams for BE VIII semester CBCS main, BE IV-year II-semester (backlog), BEd IV-semester (regular, backlog and improvement), BPEd IV-semester and DPEd IV-semester, BPharmacy (CBCS) VIII-semester main, BPharmacy (Non-CBCS) IV-year II-semester (backlog), BCA (CBCS) VI-semester main, BCA (Non-CBCS) III-year II-semester (backlog), BHM&CT (CBCS) VI-semester (main and backlog), BHM&CT (Non-CBCS) III-year II-semester (backlog), BCT&CA (Non-CBCS) III-year II-semester (backlog), and BCT&CA (CBCS) VI-semester (main and backlog) will commence from September 15.

The BAComScBASW VI-semester main and backlog, & BA/BCom and BBA(CDE) III-year examinations are from September 22.

The LLB (3-YDC) third-year VI-semester (regular and backlog), BA LLB (5-YDC), BBA LLB (5-YDC), and BCom LLB (5-YDC) fifth-year X-semester regular and backlog, LLB Honours (3-YDC) third-year VI-semester regular and backlog, and LLM fourth semester regular and backlog exams will be held from September 23.

