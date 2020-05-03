Osmania University law programme results declared

By | Published: 12:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Sunday declared the results of Law programmes including LLM third semester (regular), LLB (three-year degree course) third and fifth semester regular, LLB (honours three-year degree course) third and fifth semester regular, BA LLB (five-year degree course) third, fifth, seventh and ninth semester regular, BBA LLB (five year degree course) third, fifth, seventh and ninth semester regular, and BCom LLB (three-year degree course) seventh and ninth semester regular.

The OU said the results have been made available on the website www.osmania.ac.in.

