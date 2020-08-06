Osmania University blossoms in green

By | Published: 11:55 pm 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Osmania University campus is blushing a deep green these days, with a plantation and beautification drive leaving the historic campus lush with flower plants, fruit trees and smooth lawns.

So far, around 10 lakh plant saplings were planted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on the varsity campus as part of the plantation drive taken up under the State government’s Haritha Haram greenery campaign.

Along the roadsides on the campus, flowering plants and trees like the Gulmohar which add an aesthetic look to the campus have been planted in abundance, while saplings of some fruit-bearing plants like guava, pomegranate and jamun too are part of the enhanced green cover for OU. The plantation drive is being carried out following the Yadadri Model, which has been developed from the Miyawaki system pioneered by Japanese Botanist Akira Miyawaki. This system ensures faster plant growth and denser plantation.

Apart from the plantation, beautification works too have been undertaken on the campus. Accordingly, the reflection fountain in front of the majestic Osmania Arts College has been given a new look with several flowering plants and a lawn.

“Wherever there is a place on the campus, we went for dense plantation with flower plants, fruit trees and other native plants like Neem and Amla. So far, we have planted around 10 lakh plant saplings across the campus and more is to come in the days ahead,” HMDA officials said.

After the plantation, officials are ensuring fertilizers and other material required for the growth of the plants as well. As there is not much groundwater available on the campus, a dedicated water pipeline is being worked out to ensure that saplings are watered on a regular basis.

“We are told that the availability of water in the bore-wells here is poor. Getting water tankers will be costly. So, work is on to provide water supply to plants on the campus through a dedicated water pipeline from Hussain Sagar. To protect plants from cattle, barbed wire fencing is being put in place,” an official said.

