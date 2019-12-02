Osmania University M.Sc exams notified

By | Published: 12:14 am 2:49 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University has notified exams in December for M.SC (IS) (CBCS) I-semester and III-semester (Main and Backlog); II semester and IV-semester (Supply); and M.Sc (IS) (Non-CBCS) I Year I Semester, I Year II Semester (Backlog) and II Year I Semester and II Year II Semester (Backlog).

Timetable will be issued in due course. Last date for payment of examination fee and submission of examination application forms at respective colleges is December 10 (without late fee) and December 12 (with late fee of Rs.200). More details are available on https://www.ouexams.in/index.

