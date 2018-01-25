Osmania University placements see downward trend

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU), which is celebrating its centenary year, is struggling with campus placements for its students.

During the academic year 2016-17, 1,071 students have been placed in different companies while there were over 6,000 students pursuing various courses.

The placements for 2016-17 have come down in comparison with 2015-16, when 1,125 students got selected. Of the total placements, the University College of Engineering and University College of Technology have a major share while the rest of departments in campus colleges have very few placements.

In the case of the University College of Arts and Social Sciences, while close to 100 students have been selected for various organisations during 2016-17, about 30 have finally landed jobs.

According to the OU Directorate of Placement Services, during 2016-17, the highest pay package for engineering students was Rs 14 lakh per annum, while in case of the Business Management department, it was Rs 5.62 lakh per annum and Rs 4.5 lakh per annum for University College of Technology.

While students in engineering, technology and business management have been bagging jobs in multinational companies, students of University of Arts and Social Sciences were picking up jobs as translators, teachers and content writers in the private sector.

Among 24 departments in the Arts College, it has been departments like Communication and Journalism, English, Psychology, English and Economics, that are witnessing placements annually. One of the reasons for poor placements, according to the University officials, was the low turnout of students during recruitment drives.

“Placements in the engineering, technology and business management are good. When it comes to Arts and Social Sciences courses and life sciences, students aim to crack competitive examinations rather than taking up jobs in the private sector. Now that notification for government teachers is announced, everyone is preparing for it,” said Prof. S Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor, OU.

Prof. V Usha Kiran, Director of Placement Services said companies too were looking for undergraduate students rather for postgraduates. In order to motivate students for private jobs, the university was organising several awareness programmes, but without much impact.

“Even though we organise several awareness programmes in colleges and also in hostels, students do not turn up. There were several incidents where students who got selected in the written test did not appear for the interview. English language is another factor that is keeping students away from taking up private jobs,” said a placement coordinator.

Job-oriented courses

The Prof. G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education (PGRRCDE) is planning to launch four job-oriented courses including MA in Social Work, Tourism and Hotel Management, Hospital Management and BEd through distance education from the next academic year.

A proposal to this effect has already been sent to the Distance Education Bureau (DEB), University Grants Commission. The PGRRCDE intends to tie up with a corporate hospital to offer the hospital management course.

“The idea to make students learn more industry related skills,” a senior official said. While the DEB has withheld admissions into six courses, the PGRRCDE was hopeful that the courses would get clearance.

“The DEB has withheld six distance courses which are not in the regular mode. The university has given clarifications and the courses will get clearance soon,” the official said.