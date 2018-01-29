Osmania University plans to hire foreign professors

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) administration plans to recruit professors of foreign universities in an attempt to strengthen its academics and provide students with best global expertise in different subjects.

But, the university will start appointing foreign faculty only after filling up more than 400 existing posts. OU has a total 1,251 sanctioned faculty posts, and of these, nearly 60 per cent are vacant on account of retirement of several teachers over the years.

Now with the government’s nod, 400 posts are to be filled and by hiring foreign teachers, the university administration wants to cut down the vacancies drastically. “The university has plans to hire and it will be done only after completion of direct recruitment to various posts,” Prof S Ramachandram, OU Vice-Chancellor, told Telangana Today.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently issued guidelines, which said universities categorised under I and II can hire foreign faculty without its approval. Universities whose National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score is 3.51 or above or received corresponding accreditation grade/score from reputed accreditation agency empanelled by UGC or ranked among top 500 of reputed world rankings, such as Times Higher Education or QS, come under Category I.

OU got NAAC A+ grade with 3.52 Cumulative Grade Point Average in its third cycle, thereby becoming eligible to hire foreign faculty. The university can hire faculty from abroad on a tenure/contract up to 20 per cent of the total sanctioned faculty. UGS set a rider that foreign faculty must teach at institutions appearing in top 500 in the ranking frameworks of Times Higher Education World University Rankings or the QS Rankings.