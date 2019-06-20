Osmania University plans to introduce Mining Engineering course

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: After a long gap of 34 years, the University College of Engineering (UCE) of Osmania University (OU) announced its plans of introducing a new engineering programme at the undergraduate level.

The new programme, to be launched in the academic year 2020-2021, will be a Bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering. The UCE commenced in 1929 with a Civil Engineering programme that had 15 seats. Since then, it started Mechanical Engineering (1939), Electrical Engineering (1949), Electronics and Communication Engineering (1959) and Bio-Medical Engineering (1982) programmes.

In tune with the demand for professionals in the 1980s, the UCE launched Computer Science and Engineering at the undergraduate level in 1985. But, since then, the college did not start any new UG programme.

Now, sensing a huge demand among students for the Mining Engineering programme, and with a few other colleges in Telangana offering the course at the undergraduate level, the college decided to join the wagon.

The new programme is likely to have 60 seats with 12 faculty members and students are likely to be admitted in an exclusive department in the college from the next academic year. “As there is good demand for Bachelor of Mining Engineering, the college plans to offer the same to students,” Prof. Kumar M, principal of UCE, said.

OU authorities decided to write to the government seeking permission for the launch. “Currently, the college offers a postgraduate programme in Mining Engineering. The university will write to the government seeking permission to offer Mining Engineering at undergraduate level,” Prof. S Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor of OU, said.

The PG programme in Mining Engineering has an intake of 18 seats. As there is huge demand for the course, the university had to conduct an entrance test for admissions this year. This apart, seats in the UCE are most sought after among candidates in the engineering stream of the Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET).

But, the college has been offering 320 seats in various undergraduate programmes for the last three decades, while there is huge demand from students for an increase in seat intake. The university authorities plan to approach the State government seeking approval for seat enhancement for the next academic year.

