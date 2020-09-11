Osmania University postpones BE, BCA, B. Pharm exams to Oct 16

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) on Friday postponed the examinations of Bachelor of Engineering /BCA/B.Pharmacy/BHMCT/BCTCA scheduled on September 15 and 16.

In a press release the university said, the exams were postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances and the revised dates will be announced in the due course. The remaining examinations will be held as per the schedule from September 17, it added.

