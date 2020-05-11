Osmania University reschedules summer vacation for PG courses

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Monday announced the rescheduling of the summer vacation for its postgraduate programmes. Students will now have vacation from May 11 to June 7. The vacation is applicable to PG programmes such as MA, MSc, MCom, MSW, MCJ, MLibISc, MPEd, MBA etc.

As per the almanac, the summer vacation was supposed to be from June 1 to 30. In view of the lockdown being extended till May 29, the OU, in a meeting of deans of faculties, principals and other officials held recently, decided to prepone the vacation.

