Osmania University students can access 1 GB data per day

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: Accessing education related content, entertainment websites and apps and social networking sites such as Facebook and WhatsApp has been made easy for Osmania University students. They can even download data up to 1 GB per day. All this is free of cost with the entire university campus now having Wi-Fi connectivity.

However, the network is not open for all but only for students and faculty members of the campus colleges. All they have to do is give their registered name with the college and receive required credentials like user name and password, and start accessing the network in and around the college premises. The entire campus, including the hostels now have Wi-Fi connectivity.

So far, 1,379 Wi-Fi hotspots have been installed including in administrative buildings, university colleges and amenities areas covering 113 buildings on the campus. This new facility will benefit over 12,000 students, scholars, faculty and staff of the university. The network will give access to e-books, online libraries, journals, open education resources, study material available globally, social media such as Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and entertainment websites and apps. However, any content related to pornography has been banned.

The OU was one among five universities in the country to be selected under the Digital India programme of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This has benefited the university with the creation of ICT infrastructure worth Rs 15 crore for Wi-Fi enabled services.

“Now all the campus colleges and its surroundings up to 300 m will have Wi-Fi connectivity. Earlier the same facility was there in the engineering college and mostly students used it for accessing education related content. The university has established a firewall which restricts access to pornography through the network,” a senior official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter