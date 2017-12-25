Osmania University students left in lurch

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Not only did it fail to take off, the Indian Science Congress which was scheduled to be held at Osmania University in January first week, also led the university almanac go awry for some courses.

Some students are bitter over the developments and said that the academic session had been delayed by weeks.

According to the earlier academic calendar, the semester examinations of MA, MSc, MCom, MSW courses were to be held from December 12 to 22 and classes of next semester were scheduled to begin from December 23.

Now the classes will only begin in February first week after completion of the semester examinations which are now scheduled from January 22.

“In 1980’s, semester system was removed and year-wise system was introduced due to disturbances on the campus. Again the university introduced semester system in 2000. Now due to ISC, the entire academic schedule has been derailed due to which classwork may be extended to summer. It will take some time to get back to normalcy,” said Battu Satyanarayana, President, Osmania University Teachers Association.

About 180 days are required to complete one semester. As there is delay, the university intends to extend college timings and also work on second Saturdays. A decision to this effect would be soon announced by the administration. Officials said after a brief Christmas vacation, the university administration would take a decision on the almanac.