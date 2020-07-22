Osmania University to grant affiliations without inspection

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) has decided to grant affiliations to existing private colleges under its ambit for the academic year 2020-21 without inspections. This will be done based on academic information furnished by these colleges to the university. The decision was recently taken by the standing committee of the university in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 735 private colleges, including degree, engineering, pharmacy, law, MBA, MCA, and Hotel Management, are affiliated to the university. Private degree colleges are inspected once in three years and it is not due this year, while the colleges offering professional courses are inspected every year and affiliation is granted. The inspection team, comprising subject experts, deans and officials from the university administration, scrutinises colleges for faculty, infrastructure, laboratories and library among others.

“Given the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not possible to physically inspect the colleges and grant affiliation. So, for the academic year 2020-21, it was decided in the standing committee to grant affiliation to existing private colleges based on academic information provided by the colleges. Only for new colleges and courses, the inspections will be done,” OU Academic Audit Cell director Prof C Gopal Rao told Telangana Today.

The academic information which has already been furnished by private colleges will be evaluated by the university committees. Colleges that do not meet norms and have serious deficiencies such as dearth of faculty members, not maintaining faculty-student ratio, laboratories and equipment will be denied affiliation, while those with minor deficiencies are likely to get permission.

As the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) introduced new courses, several private engineering colleges under OU got approval from the AICTE for offering computer science and engineering programme with a specialisation in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity and Internet of Things.

“Private colleges, which have NBA accreditation, got new courses and some colleges have converted their existing courses to new specialised programmes. The university has not taken any decision on these new courses as the State government has to approve it,” officials said.

Syllabus may be reduced

The Osmania University is exploring the option of reducing the syllabus for various courses. The university is examining this option as the admissions and commencement of the academic year 2020-21 is delayed due to the pandemic. It will be applicable to fresh students but not for the intermediate semester students.

With several colleges suggesting to the university to shift from the semester exam pattern to the annual system due to the prevailing pandemic, the varsity administration is examining that option as well.

As per guidelines issued by the AICTE, the OU administration is planning to start the academic session 2020-21 for intermediate semester students of technical courses from August 17.

“To start with, the classes will be held online. Offline classes will be conducted only if the situation improves and the government grants permission for the same. The university will soon issue an almanac,” a senior official said.

