Osmania University to host two-day English Teachers’ Conference

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: Coinciding with its centenary year, Osmania University will host the 62nd All India English Teachers’ Conference (AIETC) between January 18 and 20.

English teachers from across the country are expected to participate in the conference which will feature deliberations on problems and prospects of English language teaching and learning, according to a press release.

While last year the conference was held in Nagpur, this year OU had come forward to organise the event at the Centre for International Programmes on its campus. It was in 1993 that OU last hosted English Teachers Conference.

The conference will also have discussions on the prospects of English literature and English literary studies in India, including Indian literature in English translation.

Members of Association for English Studies in India (AESI), a body involved in encouraging English literary discourses among its members, are expected to take part in large numbers in the event.

Prominent writers such as Prof. Paritosh Chandra Dugar, Prof. Balachandar, Prof. Pashupathi Jha are attending the conference. Other noted academicians who are likely to take part in the conference include Prof. CR Visweswara Rao, former Vice- Chancellor of Vikram Simhapuri University, Nellore, Binod Mishra IIT Roorkee, Prof RK Dhawan from Delhi, Prof. Nikir K Ghosh from Agra, Prof. ZN Patil from Pune, Prof. Paritosh Chandra Duyar from Udaipur, Prof. Murli Shivaram Krishna from Puducherry, Prof. PK Pandey from Banaras Hindu University and Prof PK Patra from Bodoland University.