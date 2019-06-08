Osmania University to keep Mohini Cheruvu

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Rejecting rumours and denying any move to hand over the Mohini Cheruvu on Osmania University campus to the State government, the university on Saturday categorically stated that the lake was being given a facelift by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the government.

The varsity in a press release said it took the decision to spruce up the 10 acres lake to protect the water body and make it more utility oriented for students and general public.

The lake would be under the control of OU after completion of the works. Neither the GHMC, nor any government body would have rights on the lake and the varsity would maintain the park, it said.

The university said the GHMC had already commenced the work and desilting work in the water body as part of Mission Kakatiya scheme at a cost of about Rs 10 crore. The lake was one among the 21 lakes selected under the scheme based on parameters such as depth, width, area and usability, the varsity said. Further the existing compound wall would be strengthened as it had collapsed at different points.

Centre for Excellence

The Osmania University will soon have Centre for Excellence on its campus, thanks to the Alumni Association, University College of Engineering.

The Executive Council has approved the setting up of Centre for Excellence at a cost of Rs 20 crore which is primarily aimed to train teachers and students to fill critical skill gaps.

The university is facilitating towards the setting up of the centre by allotting five acres of land on the campus. The centre would be under the administrative control of the university and Alumni Association would not have any property rights over it, the varsity added.