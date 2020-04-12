Osmania University to reach out students online

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: In view of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Osmania University (OU) decided to reach out to students online and ensure the academic year is completed in time.

Governor and Chancellor of the State universities, Tamilisai Soundararajan through a video conference with senior officials of all universities recently conveyed the urgency to use all resources and make available educational content to the students

OU registrar Prof Ch Gopal Reddy, who attended the conference, apprised the Governor of the individual initiatives by faculty members.

The varsity administration which conducted a meeting with principals and deans directed them to involve all departments and faculty to prepare study material, power points, video lessons, links to websites and post the same to the students.

The OU on Saturday said a circular has already been issued to all the principals of campus, constituent and affiliated colleges to complete the syllabus by using e-learning methods.

The departmental heads and chairpersons have been instructed to form WhatsApp groups or compile a list of all the students, it said, adding that all faculty members have also been directed to generate content and stay in touch with the students and also clarify doubts.

In compliance with the directive from the University Grants Commission, the OU has already dispatched a list of links of educational websites to the principals for onward transmission to the students, it added.

