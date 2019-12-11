Osmania Varsity to hold trials

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University will hold selection trials in the following disciplines to pick the Osmania University South Zone hockey (women), fencing (men and women), Qwan-ki-do (men & women) and handball (men) for participating in the inter university tournament for the year 2019-20.

Fencing (m & w) selections will be held on December 13 at 3.39 pm at Hanuman Vyamshala School. The participants should report along with eligibility and documents to V. Deepika Rao and D. Hari (9848251293); Handball (men): Coaching camp-cum-selection at 7 am on December 12 at OU Campus handball court. The players should report to coaches (Gangadhar and Sudershan, 9849997808); Hockey (women) selections for OU team on December 16 at 3 30 pm a Gymkhana. The players should report to Manohar and Balram Reddy (9949385520); Qwan-Ki-Do (m & w) selections on Dec 16 at 10 am at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium. The players should report to coach Babulal (8309953419).

