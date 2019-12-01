‘Osteoarthritis common cause of disability’

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Osteoarthritis is the most common cause of disability among elderly, as 25 per cent of the Indians aged above 50 years have the medical condition. Nearly 70 per cent of the senior citizens who are aged above 65 years also have osteoarthritis, said senior orthopaedic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Balavardhan Reddy.

Delivering a health talk on ‘Orthopaedics among Elderly’, organised by Public Gardens Walkers Association, Dr Balavardhan said that knee joint wears out with age. “Strengthening muscles to stabilise knee joint, reducing body weight to reduce damage to knee joints and maintaining the range of motion of the knees to prevent stiffness and deformities is must. Wearing cushioned shoes, early treatment of bone, ligament and muscle injuries also helps,” he said.

The orthopedic surgeon said that people should avoid squatting or deep bending of knees for long periods, leading a sedentary life and also take up exercise regularly. “When you experience knee pain, take ample rest, apply cold compressions. Avoid climbing and getting downstairs which causes repetitive loading on knees,” he said.

