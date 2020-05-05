Other medical emergencies cannot be ignored: Telangana High Court

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Monday directed the government to provide medical care to pregnant women and emergency at all hospitals. The panel was dealing with a letter by advocate Kishore Kumar to the Chief Justice bringing to light how a 20-year-old pregnant woman and her just delivered baby died unable to get treatment even after travelling 200 km from Yapadine village to Gadwal, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad.

The panel accepted the letter as a public interest litigation. Kishore Kumar voiced concerns about the bureaucratic interpretation of the Covid guidelines, which led to the present incident. He sought court directions to all hospitals to treat patients on the basis of medical emergencies and to not stick to bureaucratic norms. Despite the fact that doctors are fighting Covid-19 on a priority, other emergencies like pregnancy cannot be ignored during the lockdown, said the panel. It directed the government to issue a circular to treat other medical emergencies. It also directed the government to make available sufficient number of ambulances in the State. The panel directed the government to file a counter on the incident and adjourned the case to May 20.

Covid care centres

The said panel dealt with a public interest litigation, which challenged the government proceeding intended to skip testing of dead persons for coronavirus. The writ petition was filed by Professor PL Vishweshwar Rao. The petitioner voiced concerns over the non-availability of Covid19 care centres at the district level. He sought a direction from the court to provide trained medical staff, medical equipment and medicines at district-level hospitals having 100 or 50-bed capacity. Counsel for the petitioner, Chikkudu Prabhakar, referred to the incidents of Vikarabad and Chennur and explained how two people lost their lives due to the unavailability of such centres at the district-level. He also referred to the Kerala State model, which has district-level care centres. He further referred to the guidelines of the World Health Organization which state “test, trace and treat”. The panel issued notice to the government and adjourned the case to May 13.

Encroachment

The panel on Monday adjourned a PIL case pertaining to encroachment of government lands to an extent of 15 acres at Alwal, Medchal. K Vijay Kumar, an advocate, challenged the inaction of revenue and municipal authorities in not protecting the government lands. The petitioner sought court directions to authorities to remove illegal constructions raised by Dr M Janardan.

Allocation of PhD scholars

The panel gave four weeks’ time to Osmania University to respond to a PIL challenging the action of the relevant authorities in allocating more than the maximum number of PhD scholars to Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors and supervisors vide admission notification made on Nov 2, 2017, as being in violation of UGC guidelines and for consequential directions to correct the irregularities committed in the notification.

Food to the needy

The panel further granted time to the State government in a PIL which contended that lakhs of poor people were being deprived of food and other civil supplies. It directed the government to file its counter. The PIL stated they were suffering badly due to the cancellation of ration cards at this time of crisis.

Land to filmmaker

The panel granted four weeks to the government and other civic authorities to respond to a petition questioning the grant of about 5 acres of land to filmmaker N Shanker in Mokilla village of Ranga Reddy District at a nominal cost of Rs 5 lakh. The panel also clubbed the case with other matters pertaining to allotment of lands. It also sought the response of the government in a writ plea relating to alleged illegal structures raised on government lands in Alwal village and Mandal Medchal Malkajgiri district. Petitioner K Vijaykumar pointed at the inaction of the Municipal and Revenue authorities in protecting the government lands and allowing encroachments over the same. The government was granted four weeks to file its counter.

