OTS scheme draws poor response in Warangal

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Warangal Urban: Despite efforts by the authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, which is aimed at collecting the pending property tax and water bills, is receiving poor response from the city dwellers.

The State government announced the OTS scheme across all 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including GWMC, allowing waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated interest arrears on property tax upon clearing the entire arrears in one go. Similarly, full interest will be waived off for water bill defaulters on payment of the entire arrears in single payment. However, the GWMC could collect nearly Rs 7.80 crore against the total demand of Rs 20.38 crore.

Speaking to Telangana Today, GWMC Taxation Officer (TO) P Shanthi Kumar said that property owners are not showing much enthusiasm in clearing the taxes despite a special campaign to make them aware about this golden opportunity. “I appeal to the property owners to utilise this golden opportunity given after seven years by the government. Following the announcement of the OTS, we have launched a special campaign urging the people to make use of this opportunity and formed special teams to collect the taxes,” he added. Meanwhile, the management of the Ajara Hospital, Mulugu road, paid Rs 26, 20,960 towards property tax and got a waiver of Rs 63,094 interest. “Extension of the deadline to October 31 is also one of the reasons for the poor collections/payments as many of them think that they can pay leisurely,” the Taxation Officer said.

