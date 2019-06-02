OU to conduct CPGET from July 8-22

By | Published: 12:42 am 5:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Osmania University will hold the Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) most probably from July 8 to 22.

The OU has re-scheduled the dates as final year semester exams of BA, BSc, B Com etc courses of all the participating universities were scheduled up to the first week of July.

The OU in a press release said the exact entrance tests time table including day and subject wise would be notified on its website in the last week of June.

Meanwhile, the OU has extended the last date to apply online for entrance test without late fee till June 12. Candidates can also submit applications with late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.2,000 till June 20 and 29 respectively.

For the first time, the common entrance test is being conducted for admissions into various PG courses offered by universities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru and Satavahana.