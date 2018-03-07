OU Arts College gets women empowerment cell

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: The University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University has got a new and separate women empowerment cell.

Prof. Beena Chintalapuri, (former) first woman Registrar of OU, in her address at the inauguration of the Cell on the eve of International Women’s Day here on Wednesday, urged the gathering to “be sensitive to the environment and opportunities”. She also shared details of her work among prisoners under Unnati, a cognitive behavioral change programme run by her.

Indira Ramachandram, senior manager at Andhra bank, Head office, congratulated the university for setting up the Cell and pointed out that empowerment of women starts at home by teaching children to respect women.

Prof. Surya Dhanunjay, convener of the newly formed Cell outlined its goals and objectives at the event which was attended by over 200 members.