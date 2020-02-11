OU students urged to approach Controller of Examination to resolve errors

By | Published: 10:35 pm 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University asked the undergraduate students to approach the Controller of Examination section officials to resolve any ‘errors’, ‘discrepancies’ that may have crept into their memorandum of marks. The university has decided to issue a revaluation notification on February 12 and accordingly advised aggrieved students to apply online.

Stating that the few ‘errors’ were already fixed, the university administration revealed that a preliminary scrutiny by officials was conducted internally to ascertain the root causes for the ‘errors.’

The university further maintained that evaluation process was done objectively and fairly keeping in view the students interests. It has urged students not to believe rumours of ‘foul play’ in the evaluation and advised them to seek the assistance of the Examination branch in this regard.

