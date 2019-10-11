OU Assistant Professor held for Maoist links

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The Gadwal-Jogulamba district police on Thursday arrested Osmania University PG College Assistant Professor (Economics) Dr K Jagan from his residence at Tarnaka for allegedly maintaining links with Maoists.

Officials from Telangana Intelligence Department’s anti-naxal Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) assisted the Gadwal-Jogulamba police in arresting Jagan. Revolutionary material, a laptop, electronic gadgets and other documents were seized from his residence, a senior official seeking anonymity confirmed.

The official said Jagan was arrested in connection with a case registered against him under the relevant Sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by Gadwal-Jogulamba police a week ago over suspected Maoists links. He was one of the suspects in the case. He was also running a magazine ‘Students March’. Jagan was a member of Viplava Rachayitula Sangham (Virasam), a revolutionary writers’ association. He was arrested a day after the police officials carried out searches at the residence of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Maddileti in Nallakunta. Two TVV members P Naganna and Balaram were nabbed by the Gadwal-Jogulamba police a few days ago on charges of attempting to recruit cadre for the Maoist party.

Meanwhile, Telangana Praja Front (TPF) condemned the arrest of Jagan and alleged that it was a calculated and targeted act to silence dissent. Jagan played a vital role in separate Telangana agitation and was discharging duties in OU PG College. His residence was searched without any warrant and he was arrested, alleged TPF president K Ravi Chander. He said Jagan was blindfolded and taken away without informing the family members.

