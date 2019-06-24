OU command centre helps cops crack cases

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: A dedicated command and control centre, which is yet to be inaugurated at Osmania University (OU), is already giving results with the police resolving several hit and run cases that took place on the campus road.

As many as 156 high-end closed-circuit cameras were installed at vital places on the university premises covering hostels, the main stretch, Arts College and other important places during the university’s Centenary celebrations in 2017.

These cameras are now linked to OU’s command and control centre, which will be inaugurated in July. Since the installation of surveillance cameras, police officials from the OU police station were able to identify persons, who were involved in road accidents on the main stretch connecting Vidyanagar and Tarnaka via Arts College.

A person, who escaped on his bike in the night after hitting another person on January 14, was tracked down with the help of visuals from the CCTV network.

“We were searching for the vehicle since January but found it in March, parked in front of a hostel on the campus,” Osmania University Inspector S Rajasekhar Reddy said. The police brought the vehicle owner to the police station and grilled him after which he admitted to the crime.

The police have not only detected several hit and run cases but also controlled nuisance on the campus premises. The cameras are assisting the police to keep a tab on those who are taking out rallies on the campus.

OU Vice-Chancellor S Ramachandram said the command and control centre that was established at a cost of over Rs 1.5 crore would be inaugurated in July. The cameras, which could withstand all weather conditions, would cater to the needs of officials throughout the year, he added.

If there is any law and order problem in OU, senior officials from the City Police Commissioner’s office in Basheerbagh can also monitor the situation on the screen at their command and control centre through a link provided to the OU control centre.