OU final semester degree exams likely from Sept 15

Will issue the detailed time-table, says OU Controller of Examination Dr. Sriram Venkatesh

Hyderabad: The final-year final semester examinations of undergraduate courses — conventional and professional — of the Osmania University (OU) are being tentatively scheduled from September 15.

A detailed time-table for these examinations will be issued by the university in a couple of days. For the PG courses, the university administration plans to hold final year semester exams in the month of October.

“Tentatively, the final year final semester exams for all UG courses will commence from September 15. We are gathering information related to the examination centres and in two to three days, will issue the time-table,” OU Controller of Examination Dr. Sriram Venkatesh said.

The university has given the last chance for students for payment exam fee of BA/BCom/BSc/BBA/BSW (CBCS) semester II, IV, & VI (regular and backlog), and I, III, V (backlog) semester examinations 2020 with a fine of Rs 200 at their respective colleges till September 7. For engineering courses, the last date for payment of exam fee by students at their respective colleges is September 5.

Meanwhile, in a letter, the university recently directed all colleges to conduct the final semester/year examinations for students of all UG/PG programmes related to the academic year 2019-20, including backlog examinations.

It instructed colleges to promote all regular students, belonging to Intermediate semesters/years (other than final semester/year) of the academic year 2019-20 to the academic year 2020-21. However, these students must clear all examinations, including backlogs if any, whenever such exams are held to complete the course.

“The students who are detained in the Intermediate semesters/years during or prior to the academic year 2018-19 for having more than the stipulated number of backlogs as per OU promotion rules shall also be promoted to next higher semester/year subject to fulfilling the rules of re-admission. However, such students have to appear and clear the backlogs, whenever the examinations are held to finally complete the course,” the OU said in the letter.

