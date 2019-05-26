OU invites applications for diploma courses

By | Published: 12:46 am 5:30 pm

Hyderabad: The University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University has invited applications for admission into four months compressed junior/senior diploma courses in French/German. Registrations are also open for the advanced diploma (one academic year) in French/German for the academic year 2019-20.

The applications have to be submitted online through the links https://osmaniaerp.com/DiplomaCourse/ or http://www.osmania.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 7. For further details, candidates can contact on 9346490059.

