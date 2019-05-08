OU Prof erased data on his mobile: ACB

By | Published: 1:25 am 1:37 am

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the bribe case in which Bhukya Balaji, head of the General Medicine wing of Osmania Medical College, who was arrested last month, found that he had erased the data on his mobile phone to prevent investigators from collecting more evidence.

Since Balaji’s arrest on April 4, four complaints were lodged against him. In all, three cases, including a case of criminal misconduct, were registered by the ACB against Balaji who is presently lodged in Chanchalguda prison. He allegedly demanded a bribe Rs 50,000 from each medical student to pass them in the semester examination.

According to ACB sources, Balaji came to know that a group of students met the OMC Principal and lodged a complaint against him. Sensing that action would be taken against him, he deleted data in his handset.

After Balaji’s arrest, investigators seized his mobile phone. When they tried to examine the call data record (CDR) details, they found that the data in the phone was completely erased. As the handset was linked to Balaji’s email account, investigators managed to retrieve data from the handset for further examination.

As Balaji deleted data from the phone, the ACB registered another case against him under Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said.

He said students pleaded with Balaji requesting that they could not pay Rs 50,000 as they belonged to economically weaker sections. However, Balaji insisted on the money and forwarded through WhatsApp a photograph of a cheque of bank account held in the name of his acquaintance. On March 3, an amount of Rs 75,000 was transferred to Balaji’s acquaintance account through Tez/Google pay. The official said the ACB took into three-day custody of Balaji a few days ago and collected more information from him.