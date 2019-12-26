OU to conduct admissions for distance courses twice a year

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Following the University Grants Commission (UGC) instructions, the Osmania University will now conduct admissions twice a year for its various courses that are made available through distance education mode. Accordingly, the Prof G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, OU will now conduct admissions in two spells. In the first spell, it will conduct admissions from January 1 to February 28, 2020 and for the second spell, it will conduct admissions between July 1 and August 30.

Candidates who wish to take admission in the first spell are advised to complete their admission process before February, 28, 2020. All the payments like registration fee, course fee and examination fee should be made online only through the university website. Details of courses, rules and regulations, admission process and the fee structure for various courses are available on the website www.oucde.net.

The UG and PG programmes offered by Centre for Distance Education, OU, include BA, B Com, BBA B Ed, MBA MCA, MA (Philosophy, English, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu & Sanskrit), MA (Economics, Political Science, Public Personnel Management, Public Administration, History, Sociology and Psychology), M Com, M Sc (Mathematics), M Sc (Statistics), PG Diploma in Mathematics, Business Management, English Language Teaching, Computer Applications and Bio Informatics.

