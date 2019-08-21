OU to track academic progress of foreign students

By | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has decided to track the academic progress of foreign students in the varsity. This will be done using software and a unique identification number that will be provided to them.

The software, which is being developed, will track whether an international student has completed the course, has backlogs or paid the tuition or hostel fee.

Osmania University Foreign Relations Office authorities said the software would be a one-stop shop for all information related to international students who were studying in the university, constituent and private colleges in the State.

At present, details related to international students are scattered as different departments are involved. The admissions are done by the university’s Foreign Relations Office and examination-related information is available with the examination branch, while fee details are with the colleges concerned. To streamline this information and bring it under one umbrella, the idea of the tracking system was mooted and it will be implemented from this academic year.

According to a senior official, some foreign nationals have not been paying tuition fee for the last couple of years.

“A unique number is given to students at the time of admissions. This number will be integrated into the software and information will be stored against the candidate. Some students lead a lavish life in the city but do not pay the fee to colleges. All details starting with joining the varsity till completion of the course can be obtained using the software,” a senior official said.

