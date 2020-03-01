OU TT team settles for silver

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University men’s TT team went down to Chiktara University 1-3 in the final to settle for a silver at the Khelo India University Games in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

S Fidel R Snehit gave a winning start to OU team defeating Arjun Ghosh 3-0 in the first singles. However, Md Ali lost 2-3 against Ronit Banja in the second singles. M Raghuram too went down to Jeet Chandra 0-3 in the third singles, leaving it to Snehit to put his side in contention in the reverse singles.

However, Snehit, who was in a hurry to catch a flight to Doha, failed to get the better of Ronit Banja losing 1-3. “It was a great final. We had lost to the same team in the All India Inter-University championships in January. But, this time our players showed great fighting spirit. Snehit gave a good start and Ali almost won the second match,” the team coach Wajahat said.

Results: Final: Osmania University lost to Chitkara University 1-3 SFR Snehit bt Arjun Ghosh 3-0 (11-7,11-6,11-7); Md Ali lost to Ronit Banja 2-3 (11-5,11-5,7-11,8-11,13-15); M Raghuram lost to Jeet Chandra 0-3 (5-11,6-11,8-11); SFR Snehit lost to Ronit Banja 1-3 (11-4,9-11,8-11,9-11).

