OU Women’s College lift kabaddi trophy

Hyderabad: Hosts Osmania University Women’s College defeated AMS College 39-30 to lift the title in the OU inter-college kabaddi tournament on Saturday.

In the match held for the third place, Government College for Physical Education, Domalguda downed TSWRD Mahendra Hills College 32-20.

Results: Final: OU Womens College bt AMS College 39-30; Semis: OU Womens College bt TSWRD Mahendra Hills College 33-09; AMS College bt GCPE, Domalaguda 11-09;

Quarters: OU Women’s College bt Vivekananda Degree College 43-15; TSWRD Mahendra Hills College bt MJPT Degree College 24-12; GCPE, Domalaguda bt Kasturba Gandhi DC 22-13; AMS College bt Railway Degree College 39-14.

