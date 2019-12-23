OUCE hosts HYDRO 2019

By | Published: 12:32 am 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: The University College of Engineering, Osmania University, has hosted the three-day HYDRO 2019 International Conference here in association with Indian Society for Hydraulics (ISH), Pune from December 18.

Dr RK Gupta, Chairman, KRMB, was the chief guest. Prof M Gopal Naik, Head of Civil Engineering, OUCE and organising secretary of the conference said this was the first time that Hyderabad was hosting the conference.

Dr K Shashikanth, organising joint secretary, HYDRO-2019 gave a brief report about the various sessions, invited talks, keynote lectures planned during the three days. Dr. RK Gupta gave a picture of the current scenario in the field of water resources and expected that the deliberations being held during the conference would go a long way in overcoming the water related problems.

Nagendra Rao , Engineer in Chief, I&CAD department, Telangana, talked about the issues pertaining to saving and rejuvenating of water resources and also expressed his happiness about the success of the flagship programmes of Telangana like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and also the Kaleshwaram project.

The conference received overwhelming response and about 350 papers in 10 different themes were presented during the three days of the conference apart from several key note lectures on latest technical breakthroughs in Hydraulics, Water Resources and Coastal Engineering.

