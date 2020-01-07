Our aim is to digitally transform Warangal: KTR

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its new delivery centre in the Warangal city of Telangana in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rama Rao said, “The opening of Tech Mahindra’s Warangal campus is an important step in our consistent efforts to digitally transform Warangal and other tier-II cities within the state by riding high on the immense potential of our people and by leveraging new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. Through this initiative, we aim to provide gainful employment opportunities to our people living beyond the metro cities.”

The new facility is in line with Tech Mahindra’s TechMNxt charter, which focuses on leveraging next generation technologies and solutions, like artificial intelligence, to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and services to address real world problems to meet the customer’s evolving and dynamic needs.

C P Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with the Government of Telangana to open up a new state-of-the-art delivery center in Warangal, is a step towards enabling the talented workforce in the tier-II cities to collaborate and co-create smart and sustainable solutions for the future by leveraging next generation technologies. We hope that the new campus will help us all in addressing the evolving technology needs of local industries, besides significantly improving the skills and employability of the talent in these cities.”

Cyient opens development centre in Warangal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based IT and Engineering company, Cyient inaugurated the state-of-the-art 60,000 sq ft development centre in Warangal on Tuesday.

The centre was launched by Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao along with Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Etela Rajendra and Minister for ST Welfare, Women and Child Satyavathi Rathod and Cyient founder, BVR Mohan Reddy and MD and CEO Krishna Bodanapu.

Rama Rao, said, “It is a momentous occasion for us that Cyient has set up this state-of-the-art campus that will benefit the talent pool of Warangal. It sends out a signal that Warangal is ready to partner with companies such as Cyient to support their engagements with customers around the world.”

The new state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 600 Cyient engineers on a total built-up area of around 60,000 sq ft. The company is also constructing a second tower to accommodate an additional 200 engineers.

Reddy, said, “The talent pool of Warangal will now have access to work opportunities with large, global customers. The addition of this centre to Cyient’s global operations will help spur the growth of its communication business.” Cyient’s Warangal Development centre supports telecom customers globally with plan and design and engineering services for their mobile and fixed-line networks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.