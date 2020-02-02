Our battle with forces with ideology of RSS, Hindutva: Asaduddin Owaisi

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that a long battle over Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was ahead and urged secular minds to be ready for the fight.

“Let me tell you that our battle is with the forces, who have spent all their lives nurtured with the ideology of RSS and Hindutva,” he said at a women’s conference protesting against the contentious CAA organised by the Muslim United Action Committee at Darul Uloom in Shivrampally.

In regard to the recent spate of firing incidents in Delhi, Asaduddin said, “It is surprising that a Minister at public meeting shouts ‘desh ke gaddaaro ko goli marro,” slogans and within hours persons start firing at people. I salute Jamia University student Shadab who took the bullet fired by a person called Gopal,” he said.

He questioned the action and response of the Delhi Police and added that they behaved in an unprofessional manner while handling the two gunmen who shot at people at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh last week.

Taking at a dig at the sedition case against a school teacher and parents for staging a play at a school, the MIM chief said, “Bhartiya Janata Party-led government is trying to intimidate Muslims by invoking ‘sedition’ law. Soon we will be forced to announce a ‘jail bharo’ programme. Let them fill the jail. Capacity of Indian jails is only three lakh,” he said.

He said the MIM is with the Jamia Millia Islamic University, Aligarh Muslim University and students of all the other universities who are fighting against communal forces. He reiterated that the on-going agitation is to save the constitution of the country and secular fabric of the country. “If we have to make more sacrifices we will do it. In a democratic way, we will fight and defeat them,” he said.

The others who spoke at the meeting were Islamic scholars Maulana Husamuddin Sani alias Jaffar Pasha and Maulana Shabbir Ahmed, AIMPLB women member – Akheela Khamoshi, Progressive Women’s Organization president – Sandhiya, GHMC corporator from Ahmednagar – Ayesha Rubina among others.

Another meeting was organised by the Alliance against CAA/NRC & NPR at Darul ul Huda in Pahadishareef on Sunday morning. Participants at the meeting demanded the government rescind the Citizenship Amendment Act and put the National Register of Citizenship, etc., on hold.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .