OU’s Institute of Genetics to screen newborns

Hyderabad: Institute of Genetics and Hospital for Genetic Diseases, Osmania University has created a new facility ‘New Born Screening System’ for the first time in Telangana State.

The new born screening system, which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, S Ramachandram, involves screening of all newborns for genetic diseases in all State-run hospitals. The initiative will help establish the prevalence of genetic diseases among newborns for the first time in Telangana.

The equipment to take up screening was funded by Department of Biotechnology through a project titled ‘Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Medical Biotechnology on Genetic Counselling with Special Emphasis on Prenatal and Postnatal Diagnostics’ which was started in 2018.

The Director of Institute of Genetics, Dr A Venkateshwari said there was a need to educate and spread awareness among people in urban and rural areas on the importance of screening for genetic diseases.

“Every year in India, roughly 17,00,000 infants are born with birth defects, genetic diseases due to various factors such as increased birth rate consanguinity, malnutrition, pollution etc. In every region of 100 children born, anywhere between six and seven children have serious birth defects, which are high in Southern Indian population, compared to Northern Indian, mainly due to consanguinity,” the Director said.

The screening programme by Institute of Genetics and Hospital for Genetic Diseases, OU by installing the equipment should pave the way to improve new born and child health screening in Telangana State, doctors said.

The treatment strategies can be implemented by early detection of such disorders thereby reducing the genetic burden to the families and at large.

