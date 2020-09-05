Outsmart burglars, say Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad Police ask latter to up the game by a few notches, to outsmart the former

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: It is all about who is smarter. House owners versus burglars is a battle of wits that has been on for centuries, with sometimes house owners managing to keep burglars away with smart methods, preventing the latter from breaking into their homes, and at times, the burglar winning by managing to break in past even the most advanced of security measures.

Now, the Hyderabad Police is asking house owners to up the game by a few notches, to outsmart burglars even if they manage to gain access into the house. The idea is to play on the time factor and outwit the burglar.

With many recent cases of burglars breaking in and getting away with high value loots, the city police urged the people to safeguard their valuables by keeping them in a safer place rather than the regular, easily accessible places like an almirah or shelf in the house.

According to the police, in a majority of burglary cases, investigators have observed that the thieves, as soon as they break into the premises, go searching for an almirah or cupboard and such obvious places where people usually keep valuables.

“Keeping this in mind, it is better to keep valuables in a safer place like banks or other places in the house itself. This will make it difficult for thieves to identify the place and steal your valuables,” an official from the Cyberabad Police said.

Usually, thieves enter the bedroom searching for almirahs and safe lockers as it is well known that people usually stash their cash and jewellery in such places.

“If we change the regular places where we keep the valuables, we can save our houses from being looted. For this, we need to identify new places where valuables can be kept. The place should be beyond the imagination of thieves,” the official said, adding that by doing this, even if the thieves manage to break open the almirah, they would find nothing.

“While searching for valuables in regular places, he will waste time and get tense and leave the place. Any thief will plan to complete the loot within a short span of time. If valuables are kept in unusual places, he will be losing his time while searching in usual places,” officials said. Having found nothing and running out of time, the thieves will have to leave the place with empty hands and the house will not be targeted.

“Every household should adapt new plans to safeguard valuables and choose places wisely. Such small ideas can help us from losing material worth several lakhs,” officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .