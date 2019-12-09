Outstanding Cambridge Learner award for Hyderabad boy

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Mohammed Areeb, 10th-grade boy from Glendale Academy International, has won ‘Outstanding Cambridge Learner’ award in recognition of his performance in the Cambridge Assessment International Education exams in 2018-19.

This year, 207 Indian students from across the country have been declared winners and have received Outstanding Cambridge Learner awards. The awards recognise exceptional exam performance in 2018-19 under four categories – ‘Top in the World’, ‘Top in the Country’, ‘High Achievement Award’ and ‘Best Across’, according to a press release.

Satyajit Sarkar, acting regional director, South Asia, Cambridge International, said: ‘We are delighted to announce that Glendale Academy International has excelled and contributed to the global community of Cambridge International award winners. Our institution aims to equip students with relevant knowledge and skills they need to achieve at school, university and work.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.