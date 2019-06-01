Outstanding cops awarded medals in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Additional Superintendent of Police M Ramana Kumar, Cyberabad Inspector M Gangadhar and Rachakonda IT Cell Inspector M Sridhar Reddy were awarded the Telangana State Mukhyamantri Sarvonnatta Police Pathakam on the eve of Telangana State Formation Day.

Ten police personnel from the Intelligence department were awarded the Telangana State Police Shourya Pathakam, while 14 others, including Hyderabad Task Force Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radhakishan Rao and Komaram Bheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy, got the Telangana State Police Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam.

Eighty-nine police personnel were awarded the Telangana State Police Uttama Seva Pathakam, while 47 of them got the Telangana State Police Katina Seva Pathakam, and 461 were awarded the Telangana State Police Seva Pathakam.

Three personnel from the Special Protection Force (SPF) were awarded the Telangana State Police Uttama Seva Pathakam and 15 got the Telangana State Police Seva Pathakam. Three personnel from the State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department were awarded the Telangana State Police/Fire Shourya Pathakam while one got the Telangana State Police/Fire Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam and three the Telangana State Police/Fire Uttama Seva Pathakam. Two got the Telangana State Police/Fire Seva Pathakam.

Two officials each from the Vigilance and Enforcement Department were awarded the Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam and Uttama Seva Pathakam and four got the Seva Pathakam.