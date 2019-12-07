Outstanding villages will get preference in MGNREGA works: Errabelli

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: Villages that have performed well in the 30-day action plan will get preference in the implementation of Mahatma Ghandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MGNREGA). Similarly the government will complete construction of dumping yards and Grave yards (Vaikuntadhamam) in villages in a phased manner under the scheme.

Addressing a meeting on the progress works undertaken under the scheme in the state, Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, here on Saturday said that Pacca buildings for the new village panchayats will also be built in phases. He informed that out of the 12 cr man-hours allocated for the state for 2019-2020 worth Rs 1800 cr the state has completed 9.77 cr hours providing employment to over 38.80 people. “There is grant of Rs 1200 cr this year under material component,” he observed.

He directed the officers to prepare proposals for works undertaken so far after deducting Harithaharam works. He wanted that CC roads must be built linking the villages with the dumping and grave yards. He suggested that Panchayat buildings can be built immediately where land is available under the Rashtriya Gram Swarajya Abhiyan (RGS) .

Chief Secretary Department of Rural Development Vikaraj, Commissioner Raghunandan Rao and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter