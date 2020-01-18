Ovarian cyst removed from pregnant woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad, performed a laparoscopic surgery on a woman who was into fourth month of pregnancy and successfully removed a ovarian cyst. This surgery helped save the life of mother and the foetus.

According to doctors, 27-year-old Nandini was admitted to hospital when she was nine-week pregnant. At a separate medical facility, the pregnant woman was diagnosed with ovarian cyst.

Senior gynaecologist, Dr Vasundara Cheepurupalli, who led the team of surgeons, said ovarian cysts could grow to large sizes, take up space and apply pressure on the intestines, ureter and urinary bladder. Tests had revealed that the pregnant woman had 20 cm ovarian cyst.

“As the patient was in her first trimester, she was medically managed till 13-week gestation. Then we took the challenge and decided to go for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery to allow her recover quickly and ensure less post operation complications,” said Dr Cheepurupalli. The woman has recovered from the procedure and will be discharged in couple of days.

