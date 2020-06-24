Over 1.4 lakh students secure 10 GPA in SSC exams in Telangana

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: A whopping 1,41,382 students including 83,799 girls and 57,583 boys have secured 10/10 Grade Point Average (GPA) in the SSC Public Examinations 2020.

Going by the regular management wise details, 97,372 students in the private schools have got a perfect GPA followed by ZP Schools where 24,211 students including 17,228 girls and 6,983 boys, got 10/10 GPA.

In the government schools, as many as 2,344 students with 1,677 girls and 667 boys secured 10/10 GPA and in the case of aided management, a total of 1,521 students including 1,208 girls and 313 boys got a perfect GPA.

This year, only three examinations-first language paper-I and II, and second language were conducted. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government has cancelled the SSC Public Examinations and decided to promote all students of Class X (SSC/OSSC/Vocational) studying under various managements for the academic year 2019-20.

The students were passed in the exams taking internal assessment marks into consideration. This was done by scaling up the internal assessments for 20 per cent (four formative assessment tests) to 100 per cent marks and on the basis of this a grade point was awarded to students.

Last year, when the SSC Public Exams were conducted, only 8,676 regular students secured 10/10 GPA.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .