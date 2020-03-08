Over 1 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases reported globally: WHO

By | Published: 11:48 am

Geneva: More than one lakh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been reported globally as of Saturday morning (local time), World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said.

Among those 101,827 confirmed infections before 6 am (local time) on Saturday, 3,484 patients have died, he said.

He added that further updated figures will be available in WHO’s daily situation report on COVID-19 on Saturday evening.

At a daily briefing on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization continues to recommend all countries to make COVID-19 containment their highest priority, as the number of cases is increasing worldwide.

Tedros called for efforts to slow down the epidemic to save lives and buy time for preparedness and for research and development, noting that ‘every day we can slow down the epidemic is another day hospitals can prepare themselves for cases.’